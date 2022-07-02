CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 222 PM PDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the Lake Wind Advisory Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Topaz, Bridgeport, Mono, and Crowley. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph * WHERE...Frenchman, Stampede, Davis, and Eagle. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser and Boca. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather