CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

257 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...Hot Temperatures Through Monday...

* Noticeably warmer temperatures and less cloud cover arrive

today. While nothing too out of the ordinary for late June, high

temperatures today will run 6 to 12 degrees above average with

mid to upper 90s across lower valleys and mid 80s in the Sierra

valleys.

* By Monday, temperatures across western Nevada will rise further,

to within a couple degrees of the daily records that were set in

2015. Expect many of the valleys along and east of a line from

Chalfant, to Fernley, to the Smoke Creek Desert, to climb into

the low 100s by late afternoon. Elsewhere in the lower valleys,

high temperatures in the upper 90s will be common with mid to

upper 80s in the Sierra valleys. Fortunately, overnight

temperatures will cool off nicely due to the very dry airmass in

place.

* For the overall risk, most of the Sierra will remain in a Low

Risk for heat related illness while the remainder of northeast

California and western Nevada will see a Moderate Risk. Consider

reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to a

cooler time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the

coolest available place. Drink plenty of fluids to stay well

hydrated. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle for any

amount of time as the temperature inside a car rapidly heats to

a deadly level.

