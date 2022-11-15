CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Relayed by National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 627 PM MST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM WINDBLOWN DUST FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST PORTIONS OF IMPERIAL COUNTY... The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust. The air quality alert is in effect from 8 pm PST Tuesday until 4 pm PST Wednesday. In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity. Run your air conditioner or an air purifier. If temperatures allow, avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air. Exposure to high particle pollution levels can cause serious health problems, including asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms, and increased risk of respiratory infections. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor's advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Children, older adults, and people with respiratory or heart disease should avoid prolonged exposure and strenuous activities when particle pollution levels are high. To help minimize outdoor particulate levels: \u2022 Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public transportation \u2022 Slow down if driving on dirt roads \u2022 Stabilize loose soils Levels of particulate matter can vary hour by hour and by location depending on wind conditions. To view current and forecast air quality within Imperial County visit the Imperial County Air Quality website at http:\/\/www.imperialvalleyair.org\/ or follow ICAPCD on Twitter, facebook or Instagram (@county_air). WINDBLOWN DUST FOR EASTERN RIVERSIDE COUNTY AND NORTHEAST PORTIONS OF IMPERIAL COUNTY... The South Coast AQMD has issued an air quality alert due to alert is in effect 8PM PST Tuesday through 10PM PST Wednesday. In the Inland Empire, Coachella Valley and eastern Riverside County, to view current and forecasted air quality levels, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov or download the mobile app at www.aqmd.gov\/mobileapp. Additional details for this air quality alert may be available at www.aqmd.gov\/advisory. In San Bernardino County and the far eastern portion of Riverside County, to view current and forecasted air quality levels, visit the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District website at mdaqmd.ca.gov.\u00a0 Additional details for this air quality alert may be available at www.mdaqmd.ca.gov\/advisories. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather