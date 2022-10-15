CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 654 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR NORTHERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM PDT Sunday for portions of southwest Arizona and California. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather