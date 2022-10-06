CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 6, 2022

DUST STORM WARNING

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

356 PM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...

Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 356 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 26

miles northeast of Brawley to Imperial to 9 miles southwest of Mt.

Signal, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and

51.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 33.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 65.

Locations impacted include...

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Salton City,

Ocotillo, Holtville, Westmorland, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores,

Bombay Beach, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield and Ocotillo

Wells.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

