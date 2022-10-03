CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

557 PM MST Mon Oct 3 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern La Paz,

central Yuma and east central Imperial Counties through 645 PM

MST/645 PM PDT/...

At 555 PM MST/555 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm outflow boundary along a line extending from 10 miles

southeast of Cibola to 12 miles east of Yuma Proving Ground to 8

miles north of Tyson. Movement was southwest at 40 mph. Strong

thunderstorms are also moving through the Kofa mountainous region.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Yuma, Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Tacna, Paloma,

Kinter, Winterhaven, Araby, Yuma Proving Ground, Blaisdell, Tyson,

Dateland, Ligurta, Mohawk, Palm Canyon and Roll.

This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, between mile markers 6 and 56,

and between mile markers 58 and 71.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 94 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 82.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3313 11477 3278 11475 3253 11426 3285 11339

3331 11368 3336 11450

TIME...MOT...LOC 0055Z 056DEG 36KT 3325 11455 3310 11418 3292 11385

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

