CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

447 PM MST Mon Oct 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST/8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Arizona and southern California,

including the following counties, in west central Arizona, La Paz.

In southern California, Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM MST /800 PM PDT/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 447 PM MST /447 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5

and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Colorado River and Bouse Wash.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Poston.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

