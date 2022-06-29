CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

DUST STORM WARNING

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

638 PM MST Wed Jun 29 2022

...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST/730 PM

PDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ...CENTRAL YUMA AND EASTERN IMPERIAL

COUNTIES...

At 638 PM MST/638 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending

from 22 miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge to 14 miles southeast of

Yuma Proving Ground to 8 miles east of Kinter to near Ligurta to 14

miles southeast of Wellton, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 40.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 33 and 64.

Locations impacted include...

Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Ligurta, Kinter and Tacna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

