CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

644 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy wet

snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 4500

feet, heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and

Southeast Siskiyou County, but especially in the Mount Shasta

region. The warning includes I-5 from Weed south to Dunsmuir,

the Mount Shasta Ski Park, Snowman and Dead Horse Summits on

Highway 89. It also includes the cities of Bray, Pondosa and

Tennant. The watch includes areas above 4500 feet in those same

areas.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The heavy

wet snow could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels down to around Dunsmuir this

morning, will rise to 4500 feet today into Monday. Additional

road snow is possible on I-5 tonight, perhaps near Black Butte

Summit, but warning level amounts probably remain over the

higher terrain, near and above Snowman Summit on Highway 89.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.

MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 4000 feet, periods of

wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 4500

12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE...Western Siskiyou County above 4000 feet. This includes

Highway 3 south of Callahan, Sawyers Bar Road west of Etna, and

Grayback Road in Northwest Siskiyou County.

* WHAT...Periods of wet snow expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE...Central Siskiyou County above 4000 feet. This includes

areas above 4000 feet southwest of Weed in Central Siskiyou

County.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible with snow

covered roads and limited visibility. The heavy wet snow could

cause tree damage.

imminent or occurring and poses a threat to life and property.

Take protective action now.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...The western portion of Modoc County near Tionesta, but

also including Highway 139 about midway between Newell and

Canby.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slippery,

snow covered roads and reduced visibility.

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather