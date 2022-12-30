CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 411 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Wet snow expected, with new accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph in the Warner Mountains and 30 to 35 mph at lower elevations. * WHERE...Modoc County, mostly the higher terrain, including the Warner Mountains and a portion of highway 299 at Cedar Pass. This also includes Willow Ranch and a portion of highway 395. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow level will hover between 5500 and 6000 feet through late Friday morning, then remain around 6000 feet through Friday evening. For this reason, the Warner Mountains will remain under the advisory through 2 PM PST. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather