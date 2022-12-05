CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

343 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

There are a few more snow showers through this evening, but the

impacts are diminishing. Therefore, we will allow the advisory to

expire.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

