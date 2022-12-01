CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

410 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy

snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. For the

Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. For the Winter Storm Warning,

this includes higher portions of Sawyers Bar Road and higher

portions of highway 3 west of Yreka and from Callahan south.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, the Scott Valley as well as

the lower Klamath River Valley, including the cities of Etna,

Fort Jones, Callahan, and Happy Camp.

* WHEN...through 10 AM Thursday for both the Winter Storm Warning

and the Winter Weather Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Snow and blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely late

Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.

MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3

inches.

* WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.

This includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Klamath Falls, Chemult

and Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139.

* WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may

result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late tonight

into Thursday morning.

* WHAT...Snow Occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to

two inches possible.

* WHERE...The Shasta Valley from Gazelle south and elevations

above 3000 feet in central Siskiyou County. This includes

Interstate 5 near Weed and Gazelle and highway 97 east of Weed.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Blowing snow may reduce significantly reduce

visibility and create near white out conditions at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late this

evening into Thursday morning.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and

Southeast Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir,

McCloud and Tennant. This also includes Interstate 5, Highway

89 and Highway 97 near Grass Lake.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In California, Modoc County. This includes Canby,

Alturas and Adin. This also includes highways 139, 299 and 395.

* WHEN...Through 1 PM PST Thursday.

result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

