CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Medford OR 314 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Siskiyou, northwestern Modoc and south central Klamath Counties through 345 PM PDT... At 314 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Tulelake, or 25 miles south of Klamath Falls, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tulelake, Merrill, Lower Klamath Wildlife Refuge and Malin. This includes the following highways... Highway 139 in Modoc County California near mile marker 50. Highway 139 in Siskiyou County California between mile markers 1 and 5. Highway 39 in Oregon between mile markers 11 and 19. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4178 12152 4181 12175 4207 12175 4202 12139 TIME...MOT...LOC 2214Z 190DEG 11KT 4187 12162 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH