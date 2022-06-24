CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

257 PM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Hot temperatures of 95 to 105 in the valleys during the

afternoons and 85 to 95 at usually cooler hilly locations.

Overnight lows will also be unusually warm, generally in the

60s.

* WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills including Toketee

Falls and Steamboat.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest day of this heat wave is

expected to be Sunday. This heat wave is likely to feel

unusually hot to most due to fairly cool temperatures, thus

far, this warm season.

* View the hazard area in detail at

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

PDT MONDAY...

* WHERE...Central Douglas County including Roseburg, Tri City,

Tiller, Azalea, Glendale, Camas Valley, Sutherlin, Elkton,

Drain, and Scottsburg.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

expected to be Sunday. On Monday the Heat Advisory area is

likely to be smaller as temperatures cool slightly. This heat

wave is likely to feel unusually hot to most due to fairly

cool temperatures, thus far, this warm season.

afternoons and 85 to 95 at usually cooler mid-elevation

locations. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than

normal, generally in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

* WHERE...In California, Dunsmuir, Mount Shasta City, Tennant,

Macdoel, Dorris, and Tulelake. In Oregon, portions of the

South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains, and

Southern Oregon Cascades including Crescent Lake, Union Creek,

and Howard Prairie. Much of the Upper Klamath Basin including

Keno, Klamath Falls, Bonanza, and Chiloquin.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Hot temperatures of 85 to 100 in the valleys during the

afternoons. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than

normal, generally in the 50s.

* WHERE...In California, all except the higher mountains of

Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County

and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County

including Lakeview, Adel, Bly, Beatty, Sprague River, Silver

Lake, Summer Lake, Chemult, and Crescent.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat wave is likely to feel

