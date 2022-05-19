CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 143 PM PDT Thu May 19 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. Areas in the Klamath River Valley may stay above freezing, but widespread frost will be possible in these areas. * WHERE...Most of the Shasta Valley and into the Klamath River Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather