WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

819 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

The temperatures in the area are above freezing, so the freeze

warning was allowed to expire.

