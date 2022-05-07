CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

231 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches for lower elevations down to around 2000 feet,

with 3 to 7 inches above 3500 feet.

* WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, including Fort Jones and

Greenview and along Sawyers Bar Road west of Etna and also

portions of Highway 97 west of Klamath River.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected during this

time period and travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly reach up to one

inch per hour early Sunday morning causing reduced visibility to

less than one half of a mile. Road conditions could change quickly

going from wet to snow covered.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

