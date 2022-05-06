CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

739 PM PDT Fri May 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In California, Modoc County and in Oregon, much of

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. This

includes Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview, Highway 140

from Beatty to Adel and Highway 395 from Alkali Lake to

Likely. It also includes Highway 139 from Tionesta to Adin and

Highway 299 from Alturas to Cedar Pass.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Driving may be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Winds are diminishing. Gusty winds are still expected but gusts should

remain below 45 mph.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 mph

* WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin. This includes all highways

extending from Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Dorris, Macdoel,

Tulelake and Bonanza.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

result. Driving could be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

