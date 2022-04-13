CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1205 PM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, mainly above 5,000 foot elevations. Additional

snow accumulations of 5 to 14 inches. South through west wind

gusts 25 to 35 mph, mainly across exposed ridges and mountain

passes.

* WHERE...The Warner Mountains in Modoc and Lake County, including

Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. Additionally, portions of eastern

Klamath County and portions of southern Lake County. This

includes Highway 140 east of Bly.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* For the latest road conditions in Oregon, go to

https://www.tripcheck.com.

* For the latest road conditions in California, go to

http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4

to 12 inches. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph across passes and ridges

above 5,000 foot elevations with hurricane forces gusts above

treeline.

* WHERE...Elevations above 4,000 feet in the Mount Shasta area

including Highway 89 at Snowman Summit, the Mount Shasta Ski

Park, the Everett Memorial Highway, and the Castle Lake area.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning commute on Highway 89.

* Additional Details...Snow accumulation is not expected on

roadways below 4500 foot elevations today. Overnight into

Thursday morning snow accumulations are expected down to around

4,000 foot elevations with around 1 inch at Black Butte Summit

on I-5 and 3 to 6 inches on Highway 89 on and near Snowmans

Summit.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulation of 4

to 12 inches is generally expected. Southwest wind gusts 30 to

40 mph across exposed locations such as passes and ridge lines.

* WHERE...Western Siskiyou County above 4kft elevations including

Sawyers Bar Road.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather