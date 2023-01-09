WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 815 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents with elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet tonight. High surf of 5 to 8 feet Tuesday through Wednesday. Highest surf on west facing beaches. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 6 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Thursday. Highest surf on west facing beaches. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet through Monday, increasing to 6 to 9 feet with local sets to 10 feet Tuesday through Wednesday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, especially along southwest and west facing shores. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather