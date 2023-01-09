WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Los Angeles\/Oxnard has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California... Santa Barbara County in southwestern California... * Until midnight PST Tuesday. * At 444 PM PST, local law enforcement is reporting widespread dangerous flash flooding over the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen, with up to a foot of rain in the higher terrain. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. This dangerous flash-flooding situation will continue into the early overnight hours. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Pismo Beach, Santa Ynez, Point Conception, Montecito, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Carpinteria, Solvang, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Los Alamos, Orcutt, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Refugio State Beach, El Capitan State Beach and Isla Vista. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather