AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

510 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

county, San Luis Obispo.

* WHEN...Until 930 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall will result in widespread ponding of

water on area roadways with flooding of low-lying areas and

intersections.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 502 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across much

of western and central San Luis Obispo County. Automated

rain gauges indicated that rainfall rates had increased to

one third to two thirds of an inch per hour across western

portions of the county, with local rates up to three quarters

of an inch per hour in higher terrain in the northwestern

portion of the county. Flooding of roadways is imminent and

likely to continue through at least mid morning.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach,

Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Highway 101 over

Cuesta Grade, Lake Lopez, Shandon, Templeton, Shell Beach and

Oceano.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger

shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable

of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn

scars.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 128 approximately 5

miles east of Highway 1 is certain and the road will be closed.

Motorists should use alternate routes.

- At 9:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 18.6 feet.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached this afternoon.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

