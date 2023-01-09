WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

120 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. Dangerous rip

currents expected.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and

northwest facing shores.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created

abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet through Monday,

increasing to 6 to 9 feet Tuesday. Dangerous rip currents

expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, especially along southwest and

west facing shores.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents with elevated surf of 3 to 6

feet. Highest surf on west facing beaches.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands and Malibu Coast.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

