WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

849 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast,

Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains

and Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

