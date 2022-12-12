WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 627 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible for elevations above 5000 feet, and 1 to 4 inches for elevations between 3000 and 5000 feet. * WHERE...Interior mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Significant travel delays or road closures possible due to snow and icy conditions. This includes the Tejon Pass and Grapevine area of Interstate 5, and possibly the higher elevations of Highway 14 through Soledad Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Light to moderate snow showers possible in the hills, with accumulations to around 1 inch at elevations above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Travel delays possible due to snow and icy conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather