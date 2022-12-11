WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

527 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County including the Fish Burn scar.

* WHEN...Until 845 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy rain will cause ponding of water on

area roadways and local flooding of low lying areas and

intersections.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 521 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated moderate to heavy rain was overspreading Los

Angeles County. Rainfall rates of 0.20 to 0.50 inches per

hour are expected in coastal and valley areas, with rates

between 0.40 to 0.80 inches per hour in the foothills and

mountains. This will cause widespread ponding of water on

area roads and urban flooding this morning. The rain may

increase in intensity which could cause some minor mud and

debris flows in and below the recent burn scars, especially

the Fish burn scar.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Acton, Mount Wilson, Pasadena, Alhambra, Duarte, Burbank,

Glendora, West Covina, Downtown Los Angeles, Universal City,

North Hollywood, Hollywood, San Dimas, Whittier, Beverly

Hills, Pomona, Long Beach and the Fish Burn scar.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor

rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in

steep terrain in and near burn scars.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

