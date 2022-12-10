WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1218 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 41, 46, 58, and 101. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon PST Sunday. be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Highway 33 will likely be impacted by the strong winds. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected, except isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Portions of southwest California. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 1, 41, 46, 101, 154, and 166. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. gusty winds include Highways 101 and 118. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 45 mph expected, except isolated gusts up to 55 mph in the Santa Monica mountains. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Sunday. result. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather