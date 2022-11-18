WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 534 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside near large trees. If possible, remain at home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. through late Saturday morning. In the San Fernando Valley, the strongest winds will be across northern and western portions of the valley. * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather