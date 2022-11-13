WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 302 AM PST Sun Nov 13 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have diminished although isolated gusts to 40 mph will continue through dawn. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The strongest winds will occur through and near the Interstate 5 Corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather