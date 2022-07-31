WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

335 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southwest

California, including the following county, Los Angeles.

The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no

longer an immediate threat. Showers remain in the forecast, and the

potential for flooding exists with any stronger showers that

develop. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

