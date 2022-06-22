WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

327 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 330 PM PDT this afternoon for a

portion of the Antelope Valley and adjacent foothills in northeast

Los Angeles County.

Showers have weakened and flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat in the immediate near term. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures. There is still a threat of showers and thunderstorms

through the evening and additional advisories may be needed.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather