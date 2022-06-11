WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the upper

90s to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior

Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley and Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 95 to 102. Warmest in the western San

Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys.

* WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Santa Clarita

Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San

Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 expected, mainly lower

elevations.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, San Luis

Obispo County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains and

Ventura County Mountains.

