EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

322 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 expected (at the lower elevations).

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County

Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 10 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The winds have diminished.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO

10 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105

expected.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior

Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley and Antelope Valley.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

* WHAT...Temperatures of 95 to 100.

* WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Santa Clarita

Valley, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles

County San Gabriel Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

