WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

237 PM PDT Mon May 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to

3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major

roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101

and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. The winds will be strongest in the northwest portion

of the valley.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* WHAT...For north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this

morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather