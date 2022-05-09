WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 757 PM PDT Mon May 9 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... Winds have weakened below advisory levels across most of the region and will continue to weaken this evening. Isolated gusts to 35 mph may persist at higher elevations for another hour or two. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather