WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

450 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

* WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

