CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 952 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 100 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 952 AM PST, local law enforcement reported flooding across portions of Highway 62. Minor flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine Palms Airport, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____