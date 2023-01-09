CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

256 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of

8 to 14 inches 6000 to 8000 feet, 1 to 2 feet from 8000 to 9500

feet, and 2 to 5 feet above 9500 feet. Southwest winds gusting

as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible into

the southern Sierra. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas could see reduced visibility

due to blowing snow. Gusty winds and heavy snow could result

in increased avalanche danger.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

6 to 12 inches from 6000 to 8000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above

8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...White Mountains of Inyo County.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible on

Highway 168 across Westgard Pass.

due to blowing snow.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California...

* Until 645 PM PST.

* At 257 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen, and a couple more inches of rain may fall.

The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Santa Maria, Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Orcutt, Guadalupe

and Vandenberg Village.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

