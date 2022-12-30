CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

_____

AVALANCHE WATCH

The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes

has upgraded the Backcountry Avalanche Watch to an Avalanche

Warning for the following areas: the Eastern Sierra in Mono

County and the Eastern Sierra in Inyo County.

Consult http://www.esavalanche.org or

www.avalanche.org for more detailed information.

Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the

coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

_____

