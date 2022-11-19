CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022

_____

LAKE WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

548 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST / 7 PM MST THIS

EVENING...

Winds have begun to decrease with gusts less than 30 mph, thus

the Lake Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire. However, breezy

conditions are expected to persist through the night in the

Colorado River Valley.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather