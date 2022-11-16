CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 549 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... Wind gusts had dropped below 30 mph late this afternoon at most sites along the Colorado River Valley and eastern San Bernardino County. North winds will continue to decrease with gusts diminishing to less than 20 mph overnight. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather