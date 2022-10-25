CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 122 PM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Mead National Recreation Area... primarily Lake Mohave... and Lake Havasu. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 2 feet on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A weather system will drop through the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, increasing north winds along the Colorado River Valley, with highest speeds between Laughlin\/Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Isolated gusts above 40 mph possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather