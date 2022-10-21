CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 21, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 143 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PDT * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected...particularly along and west of the US-395 corridor. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected near Bishop Sunday morning. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday. For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Saturday to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are likely. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected along and west of US-395, especially south of Lone Pine. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust reducing visibility are likely along I-15 near Barstow. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Locally higher gusts possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An incoming low pressure system will bring gusty west-southwesterly winds to the region Saturday afternoon. Winds will shift to the north with the passage of the associated cold front during the early hours of Sunday morning. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...In California, White Mountains of Inyo County and Morongo Basin. In Nevada, Sheep Range. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather