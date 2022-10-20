CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1255 PM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 36 possible.

* WHERE...Owens Valley.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT

Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from Saturday evening through

Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system will cause gusty

west-southwesterly winds on Saturday afternoon, with the

potential for downslope winds across Highway 395 in the Owens

Valley. Temperatures will drop with the passage of a cold front

on Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with the first

freezing temperatures of the season expected in portions of the

Owens Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they

should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that

have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover

above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected. Locally higher gusts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An incoming low pressure system will bring

gusty west-southwesterly winds to the region Saturday

afternoon. Winds will shift to the north with the passage of the

associated cold front during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

