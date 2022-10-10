CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

329 PM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL INYO COUNTY...

At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. MRMS indicates that up to 1 inch of

rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of South Central Inyo County including Trona

Wildrose Road, Badwater Road, and Jubilee Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

