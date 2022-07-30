CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 328 PM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding of roads from earlier excessive rainfall. * WHERE...San Bernardino County around Kelbaker, Cima and Kingston Roads. * WHEN...Until 445 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 323 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had dissipated but earlier exessive rainfall will produce minor flooding on Kelbaker, Kingston, and Cima roads. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather