CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1247 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .Monsoonal moisture in place over the region will lead to numerous thunderstorms Saturday...especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will produce heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. This risk will be greatest for burn scars, but roads and poor drainage areas could also experience flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms producing excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following areas, Morongo Basin and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT this morning through 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown. _____