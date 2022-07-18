CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

334 PM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

The threat of flooding continues and a Flash Flood Warning is now in

effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 630 PM PDT.

* At 334 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Owl, Canyon Campground, Newberry

Springs, Nebo Center, Yermo Road, Barstow Road, Fort Irwin Road

and Lenwood.

This includes interstate 15 between mile markers 182 and 202.

This includes interstate 40 between mile markers 1 and 20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

