CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

506 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of southern California

and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in southern

California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

