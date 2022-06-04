CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 331 PM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibility on area roadways. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather